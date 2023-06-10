Trekking, photography event organised

TENGA, 9 Jun: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tenga Valley in West Kameng district organised a ‘trekking-cum-nature photography’ event on Friday.

The event, in which 55 students participated, was flagged off by VK officiating Principal AK Bind. “It was aimed at creating awareness among the students about the crucial role nature plays in our survival, and to develop a sense of care and love for the environment,” the school informed in a release.

Led by three alumni of the KV – Buddha Lama, Chawang Norbu, and Charrang Norbu – the participants trekked through picturesque surroundings, “the routes taking them through dense forests, meandering rivers, and stunning landscapes, offering glimpses of the region’s rich biodiversity,” the release stated.

The alumni explained to the students the significance of adopting sustainable practices and making conscious choices to safeguard nature’s wonders.

During the nature photography segment, “the students were encouraged to capture the essence of their surroundings through their lenses, focusing on the intricate details of nature’s marvels,” the release said, adding that “this exercise not only honed their photography skills but also deepened their connection with the environment.”

The photographs taken by the students were later displayed in a special exhibition programme.