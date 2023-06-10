Weapons, warlike stores recovered in Manipur

KOLKATA, 9 Jun: At least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces in ethnic violence-affected Manipur, an official said.

Domination of the arterial national Highway 37, connecting capital Imphal with Assam and other parts of the country, was carried out to ensure free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur as part of the operations, he said.

Stating that 35 weapons of different types, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered on the second day of joint combing operations on Thursday in the hills and valley sector, the official said that the security forces are adopting confidence-building measure and a people-centric approach to alleviate the hardships of the people, affected by the month-long ethnic strife in the state.

On the first day of the joint combing operations on Wednesday, the security forces recovered 29 weapons, mostly automatic, mortar, hand grenades, small arms, ammunition and warlike stores.

He said that magistrates were present during combing operations in the non-AFSPA areas.

Adequate measures were being taken during the combing operations, aimed at de-escalation of tensions among communities through physical domination, besides recovery of weapons and ammunition, to ensure that the local population is not inconvenienced, the official added.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. (PTI)