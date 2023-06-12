Manipur: Over 50,000 displaced people staying in 349 relief camps

IMPHAL, 11 Jun: Over 50,000 people, who have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, are currently staying at 349 relief camps across the state, a minister said on Sunday.

Information & Public Relations Minister Dr RK Ranjan said that combing operations have been launched in all districts, particularly in vulnerable areas.

He said that 53 arms and 39 bombs have been recovered during the operation.

Ranjan, who is also the government spokesperson, said that a roadmap for education of students, which has been affected due to the ethnic clashes, has been chalked out and would be made public soon.

“Altogether 50,698 people displaced by the ethnic violence are currently sheltered at 349 relief camps,” said an official statement, quoting the minister.

District and cluster nodal officers have been asked to look after the relief centres which have been opened especially for women, elderly people, and children.

A price control mechanism has been put in place to check the price rise of essential commodities, he said, adding that various goods are being brought to the state through NH 37.

As much as 35,000 metric tonnes of construction materials, fuels and essential commodities have been taken to Manipur in 2,376 trucks since violence erupted in early May, the statement said.

Altogether 198 of the existing 242 bank branches are now operational, and the rest would be made functional at the earliest, Ranjan said.

Notably, a large numbers of weapons were looted from police stations in early May when ethnic violence broke out in the state.

Both Chief Minister N Biren Singh and union Home Minister Amit Shah have appealed to people to surrender their weapons.

Overall 990 arms and 13,526 ammunitions have been surrendered to the government, the statement said.

Internet ban extended

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended its ban on internet services till 15 June.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of 15 June, an order issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh on Saturday night said.

The ban was imposed on 3 May.

“Some antisocial elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” the order read.

“The suspension includes mobile data services, internet/data services, including broadband, except those specifically exempted by the government… and internet lease line on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority,” it said. (PTI)