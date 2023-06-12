MOTONG, 11 Jun: A total of 156 patients, including males, females and children, besides three special referral cases, from Motong, Samlong, Phunsa and Changra villages were provided with treatment and medicines during a medical camp organised by the 31 Assam Rifles at Motong village in Changlang district on Saturday.

Three nurses from the district hospital provided assistance in conducting the camp.

The locals were also guided on how to ensure a green, clean and healthy environment in their villages. (DIPRO)