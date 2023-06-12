Nasha Mukt Abhiyan launched in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 11 Jun: The Pasighat-based medical wing of the Raj Yoga Education & Research Foundation of Brahma Kumaris (BK) launched a district level ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat – Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’ at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here recently.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, who launched the drive, expressed serious concern over “the drug menace spreading like wildfire in Arunachal, specifically in East Siang district.”

He lauded the signing of an MoU between the union social justice & empowerment ministry and the Brahma Kumaris for spreading awareness about drug abuse through the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan across the country.

“Drug addiction is emerging as a serious concern in Pasighat and East Siang district, especially in the younger generation, affecting not only the drug addicts but also their families and the society at large,” the DC said.

Medical Education Joint Director Dr Sopai Tawsik said that “Arunachal Pradesh

has been number one in alcohol consumption and cancer suffering in India,” and urged stakeholders such as women, children, youths, educational institutes and civil society bodies to initiate a movement “against all sorts of addiction and abuse.”

BK Itanagar manager Junu said that “drug and other forms of addiction have created stressful situation in life due to lack of willpower,” and added that “one can increase willpower and fight all sorts of addiction by spiritual self-empowerment and raja yoga meditation.”

She informed that the campaign would be taken to all the villages of East Siang district and the state.

BPGH DHS (T&R) Joint Director Dr Talung Tali appealed to the people to “adopt the Brahma Kumaris’ stress-free and addiction-free lifestyle.”

BK Aruna Chaudhary and Lower Baskota (Pasighat)-based BK manager Champa also spoke.