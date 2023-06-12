C20 summit concludes

DCM lauds civil society orgs for their contributions

NAMSAI, 11 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that “civil society organisations have contributed immensely in the process of transforming Arunachal Pradesh from a remote, obscure place to a progressive state.”

Mein said this during the valedictory session of the C20 summit – themed ‘Diversity, inclusion, mutual respect’ – here on Sunday.

“The strength of civil society lies in its ability to bridge the gap between grassroots communities and decision-makers, advocating for the needs and rights of marginalised groups,” Mein said, acknowledging the importance of participation of local communities and civil society organisations in “inclusive decision-making process.”

He further said that “the tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh have been very prompt in adapting with the rapid development, but have remained firmly rooted in the indigenous cultures, which flows unhindered for centuries.”

Stating that C20 working groups serve as essential platforms to bring together diverse stakeholders and promote dialogue, collaboration, and collective action towards achieving greater diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect, the DCM said: “By recognising and embracing the richness of differences and ensuring equitable opportunities for all, we can build a more inclusive and harmonious society.”

MP Tapir Gao spoke on the importance of living with nature. “We have to live unitedly, peacefully with nature by embracing our diversity,” he said.

Vivekananda Kendra vice president Nivedita Bhide advocated “harmonious existence in this diverse world, which can be brought about with love, compassion and understanding.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, C20 India-2023 ‘Sherpa’ Vijay Nambiar, Costa Rica High Commissioner Lakshmipriya PB, Venezuela High Commissioner Alfredo Caldera, Jamaica High Commissioner Jason KM Hall, former Thailand deputy prime minister Korn Dabbaransi, Dr Chirapat Prapandvidya from Thailand, VKIC chairman Dr Joram Begi, and delegates from around the world were present during the event. (DIPR)