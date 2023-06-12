Promising boxer dies after battling for life for a week

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Promising boxer Amak Sonam, who had suffered grievous injuries in an accident on 5 June, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on Sunday morning.

Sonam, who along with karate player Sangio Jomin and two others had met with the accident, was referred to the GNRC, Guwahati from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences three days ago.

Fourteen-year-old Sonam had won a gold medal in the recently held Sansad Khel Spardha.

Daughter of late Tapung Sonam and late Yaging Sonam, of East Kameng district, she, along with four siblings, was left orphaned at the age of three years. She was the youngest among the siblings.

She was a Class 9 student of KV No 1, Naharlagun, and was a boxing trainee at the Sports Authority of India’s Special Training Centre, Naharlagun.

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) expressed grief over Sonam’s premature demise. The AOA, along with its district bodies, observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

“Her untimely passing away is a great loss for the state,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

The AOA also conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed shock over Sonam’s demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family.

“Deeply shocked at the untimely demise of our promising boxer, Miss Amak Sonam. She was extremely talented and left us too early.

Nobody thought that the gold medal she earned in the recently concluded Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023 would be her last victory. She will always be considered a pride of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein wrote in his social media account.

On the other hand, Jomin is battling for her life in a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, and she is reported to be still in a state of unconsciousness.

“There is very slim chance that she will recover,” family sources said, quoting the doctors attending to the patient.