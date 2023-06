DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang on Monday inaugurated a rostrum at the general ground in Deomali, and an RCC bridge with a CC approach road over the Namchu river in Namsang in Tirap district, in the presence of Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, and others. The projects were funded under the SIDF and executed by RWD, Deomali. (DIPRO)