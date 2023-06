ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: A wildlife magazine, titled The Whispering Forest Monyul, authored by Rinchin Nima and Rinchin Dorjee, funded by Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, and published by Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung, was released on Sunday.

Among others, State Wildlife Board members Karma Tsering and Suraj Tayam, and Dorjee Tsering and Leki Wangda from the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan team were present at the release function.