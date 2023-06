Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off a motorcycle rally of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from here on Monday, in the presence of DCM Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, and others. The riders will visit every district from 12 to 30 June to highlight the completion of nine years of the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and seven years of the Khandu-led government in the state. – Dolang Tako