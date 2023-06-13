Dist level Yuva Utsav organised

KAMBA, 12 Jun: The West Siang district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a district-level Yuva Utsav at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Monday.

The event, which saw the participation of 500 students from the GHSS here and NYKS affiliated youth clubs, was aimed at “empowering and motivating young minds towards active participation in nation-building activities,” the NYK informed in a release.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, who attended the event, encouraged the youths to “cultivate a sense of patriotism and take immense pride in India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.”

Among others, West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete, Kamba ZPM Tamli Niri, and more than 10 ZPMs of the district attended the event.