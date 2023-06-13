Miichi Utd defeat IIjan Nuri 2-0

PAPU NALLAH, 12 Jun: Miichi United FC defeated IIjan Nuri FC 2-0 in the open category of the Dree Football Tournament here on Monday.

Miichi United FC opened the scoring in the very first minute of the play through their striker Nako Opo. He again found the net in the 28th minute to give his team a 2-0 lead after the end of the first half.

The team maintained the lead till the end of the game.

In the second match of the day, Khoñkhuñ Sports Club B smacked Tanw United 6-0 in the veteran category.

Bamin Tadu scored a hat-trick of goals (1st, 30th and 43rd min), while Lod Chama scored a brace (20th and 44th min). One goal was scored by Tage Talyang.

Paatii FC B eked out 1-0 win over Khoñkhuñ FC B past 1-0 in the super veteran category.

The winning goal was scored by Hage Tapu with the help of a spot kick in the 42nd minute.

In another super veteran category match, Ball Tula blanked Khoñkhuñ SA A 7-0.

Nani Tamang Jose opened the scoring two minutes into the game.

The other scorers were Dusu Tagyung (36th and 51st min), Takhe Aring (38th min), Dogin Tamer (47th min), Padi Payang (50th min).

Khoñkhuñ SA A scored an own goal.