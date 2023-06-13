‘Rally of Arunachal-2023’ starts today

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Fifty-one drivers and navigators are participating in the ‘Rally of Arunachal-2023’, scheduled to be launched on Tuesday.

The event is part of the fifth edition of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

Hage Chada and JGM Singpho from Arunachal, who will also take part in the rally, were selected through a talent hunt that had been organised to select the fastest driver. The duo will be driving in the INRC 3 category.

Addressing a press meet, Motor Sports Club of Arunachal organiser Lhakpa Tsering informed that “a super special stage will also be staged on 14 June at 8 pm at the KFC area, the underpass and the petrol pump.”

“The event will be streamed live on the 14th,” he said, adding that the rally will be held from 14 to 16 Jun, from Hollongi to Itangar, and from Yazali to Ziro.”

Blue Band Sports promoter Prem Nath Kaji said that “it is very encouraging to witness such an overwhelming response the INRC has been receiving, with a good number of record entries representing the absolute cream of rallying talent from all corners of the country.”

Among others, reigning national champion Aroor Arjun Rao (from Chennai), Satish Rajagopal (of Mandovi Racing), and Arjuna awardee for motorsports, Gaurav Gill, will take part in the event.