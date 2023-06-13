Candlelight march held for Manipur

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: A large number of people participated in a candlelight march, organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), from Akashdeep to the tennis court here on Tuesday evening as a mark of solidarity with the people of Manipur.

ACF president Tarh Miri highlighted the prevailing situation in Manipur and urged the government of India and Manipur CM Biren Singh to restore peace and unity in the state.

“Until 2014, we did not get to witness such incidents in the country. However, only after 2014 we are witnessing such things,” he said, referring

to demolition of churches in Manipur.

ACF secretary-general James Techi Tara said: “We are not against any community – either Kuki or Meitei – living here in our state. We are here to pray for peace in Manipur.”

He meanwhile expressed dismay over the Arunachal government’s “response on the Tawang church issue, based on the administrative order on 31 May.”