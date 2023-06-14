45,000 fingerlings released into river

KHONSA, 13 Jun: More than 45,000 fingerlings were released into the Charjo river at Khela village in Tirap district during a ranching programme organised under the Pradhan Mantri Makya Sampada Yojana by the fisheries department on Tuesday.

An awareness programme on ‘river ranching technology conservation programme’ was also organised on the day.

Attending the programmes, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin said that fishes are a good source of protein, and stressed that “fishes and their natural habitats should be conserved.”

Tirap DFDO SK Jawal emphasised on the need for conservation of riverine ecology and prevention of illegal means of fishing.

KVK Head Dr Narendra Kumar also spoke.

Meanwhile, free fish seeds were distributed to 31 beneficiaries of Namsang constituency at the government fish seed farm in Deomali.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav distributed the fingerlings in the presence of Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, Soha ZPM Saam Korok, CO Balban Kamlo, and officials of the fisheries department, on Tuesday. (DIPRO)