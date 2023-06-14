Jan Sampark Abhiyan launched in Nari-Koyu

Correspondent

NARI, 13 Jun: Joining the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nationwide ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan,’ the Nari-Koyu mandal unit of the party on Monday launched the campaign at Depi Moli village, in the presence of local MLA Kento Rina and other senior BJP leaders of the state.

The month-long campaign is being organised to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. It is also aimed at making the citizens aware of the welfare schemes initiated by the central and the state governments.

Rina in his address appealed to the BJP members to “work with discipline and keep up the existing trend till the next election.” He also urged the PRI leaders elected from the party to “work with dedication and ensure that the benefits of the panchayati raj schemes reach the villagers.”

“The state is on a new track of development under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership, while the BJP-led union government is taking up several welfare schemes for the welfare of the poor families,” he said.

Upper Siang district BJP in-charge Tamat Gamoh asked the party leaders and workers to “accept new members with respect and inspire them to work for the party’s interest, even in tough times.”

Among others, ZPMs Junaki Kaye (Nari), Marbom Doye (Seren) and Tagom Padu (Koyu), besides party leaders, including district BJP general secretary Rabom Bomjen and mandal president Gokom Kambu, spoke about the BJP government’s welfare schemes.