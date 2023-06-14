Karate player Sangio Jomin passes away

ITANAGAR, 13 Jun: Karate player Sangio Jomin succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday, her elder brother Sangio Tajong said.

Jomin was admitted to the hospital after she had suffered grievous injuries in a deadly accident in Naharlagun on 5 June.

Boxer Amak Sonam, Sangio’s fellow trainee at the Sports Authority of India’s Special Training Centre in Naharlagun, who had also met with the accident, passed away on Sunday after battling for life in a private hospital in Guwahati.

The accident had occurred when Jomin and Sonam, along with another athlete and the rider of the scooter they were on hit a parked truck.

Sixteen-year-old Jomin had won a karate gold medal in the All India Inter-SAI tournament, which was held in Imphal, Manipur in April this year.

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has deeply mourned the passing away of the promising karate player and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

Offering prayers for eternal peace of the department soul, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said that “the passing away of two promising athletes in a span of three days is a great loss for the state.”