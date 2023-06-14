Forum seeks revocation of suspension, absconding order against Techi Puru

SAGALEE, 13 Jun: The All Sagalee Employees’ Forum (ASEF) has appealed to the chief secretary to revoke the suspension and absconding order issued against PWD Junior Engineer (JE) Techi Puru.

Puru is the chairman of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, which has been spearheading the movement against the paper leak scam of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

On 17 May, the JE was put under suspension by the capital circle PWD superintending engineer, and an absconding order, along with a preventive detention order were issued against him by the ICR deputy commissioner in view of his alleged involvement in the 72-hour bandh.

The ICR DC has also issued a property attachment notice to Puru.

In a representation to the chief secretary on Tuesday, the ASEF stated, “We would like to clear the ASEF position that ASEF would not interfere in the APPSC issues vis-à-vis its investigation process, including null and void. The ASEF is concerned about harassing and vindictive move by the government against Techi Puru and his innocent family, which includes a minor.”

Denying the involvement of the JE in the bandh, the forum claimed that the whereabouts of Puru is still not known to the ASEF members, despite the other individuals who had been detained already having been released by the competent authority recently.

Seeking leniency for Puru and his family on humanitarian grounds, the forum sought the CS’s intervention in revoking the property attachment notice issued against Puru.