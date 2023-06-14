SAD camps organised

BALEK, 13 Jun: Government departments provided services to the beneficiaries during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised in Balek village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

MLA Mutchu Mithi, DC Soumya Saurabh, ZPM Komji Linggi, and administrative officers interacted with the villagers during the camp.

The MLA commended the women of Balek “for taking initiative for construction of the culvert and approach road to their village,” and gave assurance that he would take up with the governments the issues affecting the villagers.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Bhavan and the common service centre were inaugurated on the same day, and sewing machines were distributed to five SHGs under the Adarsh Gram Yojana.

In Upper Siang district, 23 government departments provided services to 1,128 beneficiaries from Adi Pasi Sibuk, Siko, Bine and nearby villages during a SAD camp organised in Mopom circle on Tuesday. (DIPROs)