Meet on climate change and human health

ZIRO 13 Jun: A district-level multisectoral task force meeting of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) was held here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The event was organised also to mark the ongoing World Environment Day (WED) celebration.

Presiding over the meet, Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime urged the educational institutes in the district to impart awareness about climate change and its harmful effects “through essay writings, seminars, and drawing competitions.” He also urged the HoDs to disseminate awareness on climate change among their staffs.

Hapoli Divisional Forest Officer Nani Sha appealed to everyone to “cooperate in maintaining healthy environment for a better tomorrow,” while NPCCHH district nodal officer Dr Subu Habung spoke on climate change and human health.

Stating that the drastic change in climate threatens human health, he described the prevalence of vector- and water-borne diseases, danger of injury during and following catastrophic events, increased risk of respiratory ailments, food shortage, and mental illness as “offshoots of climate change.”

Epidemiologist Phattani Munglang also spoke. (DIPRO)