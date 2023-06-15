Career counseling prog at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) and the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Study Centre jointly organized a career counseling-cum-induction programme at the DNGC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

During the programme, DNGC principal Dr. M Q Khan elaborated on the process of choosing a career, various career opportunities and how to prepare for competitive examinations.

Dr. Khan emphasized on the importance of values and morals in building a strong character. He encouraged the students “to shield themselves from distractions and negative influences in order to achieve their goals and turn their dreams into reality.”

Dr. Khan also highlighted the significance of NIELIT and urged the students to make the most of its offerings.

The resource persons of the programme included scientist Anup Kumar and junior assistant Anan Tyring from Itanagar based NIELIT.

DNGC assistant professor (Mathematics) Botem Moyong, who is also the coordinator of the NIELIT Study Centre, is the coordinator of the event.

During the programme, Botem Moyong urged students to take advantage of wide range of courses offered by NIELIT at no cost.

Among the participants in the programme were, 8 NCC cadets, 50 NSS volunteers, 80 newly inducted students of the associate data entry operator course and students from various departments of DNGC.