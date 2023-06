TAWANG, 14 Jun: Twenty-five students of government secondary school, Bomba, accompanied by two teachers visited the border post of the 38 Bn of the SSB at Gyamdong village under Mogto circle in Tawang district during a study tour on Tuesday.

The officer in-charge of the post informed the visiting students about recruitment in various posts under SSB and the Central Police Organisation examinations conducted by UPSC.

The students were motivated to serve the nation with utmost dedication. (DIPRO)