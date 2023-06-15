State Teacher’s awardee Chakam Taikam passes away

MIAO, 14 Jun: State Teacher’s awardee and former Bordumsa GHSS principal Chakam Taikam passed away aged 89 years following a prolonged illness at his residence here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

He is survived by five daughters and many grandchildren.

Popular as Taikam Sir, he was one of the first-generation graduates from Tangsa community.

Taikam had served in various capacities in the education department for more than three decades.

He joined government service as a teacher in 1971 and was instrumental in establishing the Govt Primary school at Miao in 1972, for which he was conferred with state Teacher’s Award.

A native of Khasan Jugli village of Kharsang, Changlang district, Taikam had served as headmaster in various schools at Kharsang, Sompoi, Manmow and Koloriang.

He had also served as assistant director of the state resource centre of the then directorate of public instructions, Naharlagun before being promoted as principal of GHSS, Bordumsa from, where he took voluntary retirement in 2005.

A man of absolute honesty and sincerity, Taikam and his wife Dharitri Taikam, who predeceased him in 2002, had set a perfect example of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ despite multiple challenges as they raised their five daughters, who are serving as officers.

Sons-in-law Gabriel D Wangsu (MLA), Somlung Mosang (MLA) and Jairampur PWD EE Mitung Mize too, were beside him when he breathed his last.

UD and civil supplies minister Kamlung Mosang and scores of officers including, the Miao ADC joined the bereaved family.

Hundreds of relatives and family friends, including his students joined the last funeral service as the mortal remains of Taikam were laid to rest. (DIPR)