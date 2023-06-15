Governor calls for proactive monsoon preparedness

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Sharing his concerns over the road communication during the ensuing monsoon, Governor K T Parnaik has suggested Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take proactive measures to address “any eventuality due to natural calamities.”

The suggestion came when CM Khandu called on Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Governor, who attended a cultural exchange programme of Thai and

Tai Khamti cultures here recently, stressed on more people to people interactions and exchange initiative through the G20 programme.

The CM shared about the C20 summit at Namsai, which was attended by delegates from foreign countries and representatives of community based organizations of the state and civil society organizations.

They also discussed developmental issues, law and order and steps towards automation. (Raj Bhawan)