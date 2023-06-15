Thai & Tai Khamti fusion enthrall audience

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: As part of the C20’s cultural exchange initiative to foster collaboration between Thai and Tai Khamti cultures, Krit, a renowned cultural team from Thailand and Tai Khamti cultural team from Arunachal enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing artistry at the Dorjee Khandu auditorium of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday evening.

Governor KT Parnaik, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, deputy speaker Tesam Pongte and MLA Ninong Ering and others witnessed the cultural extravaganza.

The cultural team will also perform at Tawang as part of the cultural exchange initiative of the C20. (Speaker’s PR Cell)