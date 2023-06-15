World Blood Donor Day observed

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: The World Blood Donor Day 2023 was observed jointly by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society and Arunachal Life Saving Foundation NGO in collaboration with Blood Centre TRIHMS and Blood Centre RKM Hospital at DK Convention Hall here and all blood centres at the district level on Wednesday.

On the occasion, a voluntary blood donation camp was also organized, during which 123 units of blood were collected.

More 200 people turned up for donating blood.

Attending the event, health minister Alo Libang committed to playing a proactive role in voluntary blood donation service in the future and encouraged the NGOs and individual donors to organize and promote voluntary blood donation across the state.

He said that more voluntary blood donations are required to meet the actual need.

SBTC deputy director Dr Joram Khopey spoke on the importance of voluntary blood donation.

He stressed the need for improving the blood centres across the state in view of the increasing number of blood collections in the state and future strategies of blood transfusion services.

He thanked all the voluntary blood donors and blood centres’ staffers in the state for their dedication and contribution in saving lives.

Advisor to Chief Minister Tai Tagak lauded the role of the secretary of RKM Hospital here and chairman of Arunachal Life Saving Foundation Ramesh Jeke in voluntary blood donation movement in the state.

Tagak appealed to all to participate in the life saving mission by donating blood regularly.

To encourage the voluntary blood donors, five individuals were felicitated for their exemplary services in the field of voluntary blood donation in the state level.

Those, who have been felicitated, were Marge Kamngyi, Daniel Mengu, Tanong Pabi, Kangir Jamoh, and Menuka Kadu.

While Kamngyi has donated blood 27 times, Mengu has donated 26 times, Pabi and Jamoh, both 24 times, and Kadu 12 times.

The programme was attended, among others by the TRIHMS chief medical superintendent, Mr Arunachal, jawans of ITBP, CRPF, NDRF, members of Tagin Cultural Society, Rari Welfare Society, Bini Yanga Women College, Oju Welfare Association, Arunachal Super Dancer, Nursing School of RKM, Sarah Institute of Para-Medical Sciences, Apatani Students Union, Capital Complex, VKV Chimpu, AAPSU women wing.