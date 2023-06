Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Jun: Sports & youth affairs minister Mama Natung flagged off the “Rally of Arunachal-2023” here on Wednesday. 51 drivers are taking part in the rally. The rally initially had 4 stages starting from Hollongi to Itanagar and Yazali to Ziro. The rally from Yazali to Ziro had to be cancelled pertaining to bad weather conditions and road blockade.