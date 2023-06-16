Achievements under CSS discussed

TAWANG, 15 Jun: The progress and achievements under 13 centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) under the saturation tracker and the state flagship programmes were discussed during a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Thursday.

After reviewing the progress of works under the schemes, DC Kesang Ngurup Damo asked the departments concerned to “speed up the works to achieve saturation of schemes at the earliest,” and added that, “though some departments have already brought the schemes under saturation tracker to saturation point, a few departments are yet to achieve the desired result, and they need to put more effort.”

He stressed that the departments should not compromise on the “quality and quantity of developmental works to achieve saturation point,” and advised the implementing departments to “go for convergence of similar projects to benefit the public.”

EAC Choiki Dondup urged the departments to “come up with updated photographs and figures of the projects under their respective departments,” and reminded the departments concerned of “the government’s instructions to bring 13 centrally-sponsored schemes to saturation.”

Officials of various departments presented briefs on the progress of works in their respective departments. (DIPRO)