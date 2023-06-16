Don’t compromise on work qlty: DC

AALO, 15 Jun: West Siang DC Penga Tato urged the executing agencies of the district to not compromise on the quality of works, and to ensure on-time completion of projects.

He said this while chairing a district-level monitoring committee meeting here on Thursday.

ZPC Tumpe Ete in his address urged the ZPMs and the panchayat leaders to coordinate with one another in implementing developmental projects.

The ZPC also appealed to the state government to “decentralise the procurement of certain government departments, so as to maintain the quality of work.”

National Highway AE Gemar Padu informed that “three important viaducts have been sanctioned and the works have been awarded to the company,” and added that “the works under the NH package and viaducts will start very soon.” (DIPRO)