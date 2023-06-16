Blood donation camp organised

KHONSA, 15 Jun: The 36 Bn CRPF organised a voluntary blood donation camp at its headquarters here in Tirap district on Thursday as part of the battalion’s fortnight-long raising day celebration.

Battalion Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh said that blood donation saves millions of lives each year.

“As per study, every three seconds there is a need for blood throughout the world. Many numbers of children are suffering from thalassemia and require blood transfusion regularly. Blood can’t be made and can’t be bought at will; that is why we encourage people to donate blood,” he said.

The CRPF unit also spread awareness about blood donation among the rural people on the occasion. (DIPRO)