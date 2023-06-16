Board formed for environment plan

KHONSA, 15 Jun: The Tirap district administration has constituted a seven-member district-level environment board, with DC Hento Karga as its chairman, for preparing the district’s environment plan.

The board was formed following a meeting among the DC, DRDA PD Hakresha Kri, Khonsa DFO Poosam Tangha, DMO (i/c) Dr Tatok Gao, WRD EE SK Shrivastav, UD&H AE Shiv Prasad Pillai, AMDO Sahwang Wangham, and PHED AE Taya Doni.

The DC urged all the line departments to “provide information and identify the geographical location, climate, rainfall, minerals, forest, flora, fauna, and places of tourist attraction and other characteristic features of Tirap.” (DIPRO)