Blood Donor Day observed

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 15 Jun: The Reri Welfare Society (RWS) observed the World Blood Donor Day here in Upper Subansiri district and at the Itanagar-based RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) on Wednesday.

Members of the RWS donated blood at the district hospital here, and also at the RKMH in Itanagar.

In Daporijo, RWS president Pimbu Sorum appealed to the citizens to “donate blood to the needy people, whenever it is required, especially to patients admitted in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the RWS informed the higher authority about the problems being faced by the district hospital, “especially irregular supply of electricity, which hampers the preservation of donated blood in the blood bank.”