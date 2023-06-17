ADC reviews projects’ implementation

DEOMALI, 16 Jun: ADC Vishakha Yadav on Friday reviewed the various completed and ongoing projects in Deomali in Tirap district during a two-day subdivision level monitoring committee meeting here on 13 and 14 June.

During the meeting, various hurdles faced by the executing departments were also discussed to ensure effective implementation of upcoming projects.

The ADC emphasised on on-time completion of all the schemes and projects, and on maintaining quality.

Yadav lauded the PHE department for 100 percent implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the subdivision.

The ADC acknowledged the contribution of all the departments in the implementation of Project Digikaksha in Deomali.

Earlier, all the 26 departments presented the reports of the completed and ongoing projects of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. (DIPRO)