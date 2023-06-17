DC asks dept to help ANBY beneficiaries

ROING, 16 Jun: Lower Dibang Valley DC Saumya Saurabh asked the department concerned to help and coordinate with the beneficiaries of the Atma Nibhar Bagwani Yojana [ANBY] until the final step of approval and sanctioning of their schemes.

The DC also advised the farmers to “follow up the bank procedures properly.”

A daylong ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ on the ANBY was held here on Friday.

ZPM Komji Linggi urged the farmers to not give up their cultivation practices “until success is achieved.”

DHO Kuru Ama informed the farmers about the advantages of the ANBY. Resources persons from SBI and HDOs attended the programme. (DIPRO)