BMS team on Arunachal tour meets CM

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: A four-member team of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), led by its president Hiranmay Pandya, was on a four-day ‘organisational tour’ of Arunachal Pradesh from 13 to 16 June.

The other members of the team were BMS deputy organising secretary Ganesh Mishra and BMS members Valjibhai Parmer and Somesh Viswash.

The team, along with state BMS president Ringu Chapo, general secretary Tadung Yangfo and state BMS mahila pramukh Tarh Yadang called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 14 June and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the workers in various sectors of the state.

During the meeting, they discussed issues such as enhancement of wages of contingency/casual workers; enhancement of honorarium of anganwadi workers, ASHAs and midday meal workers; regularisation of services of contingency/casual workers who have worked for more than 15 years in various departments of the state government; and formation of a workers’ board.

The state BMS quoted the CM as telling the delegation that he would “look into genuine issues of the workers of the state.”