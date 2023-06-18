Pvt school shines in state board exam

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 17 Jun: Eight students of Takir Jonnom Memorial English School here in East Siang district have secured ranks in the Class 5 examination 2022-23, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Board.

As per district-wise assessment of the results, Doying Taku secured the first rank with 99.5 percent mark in the district, while Agam Kaku Taggu secured the second rank with 97.5 percent marks.

The other rank holders were Gerna Saroh (4th), Temdam Ori (5th), Michi Nunia (6th), Bote Pabin (7th), and Siipi Paron and Ojing Tamuk (10th).

East Siang DDSE Odhuk Tabing and Ruksin BEO Tanyo Tapak felicitated rank holders in a ceremony conducted at the school on Friday.

The DDSE advised the students to continue their hard work and maintain discipline.

BEO (HQ) Neelam Dupkak suggested to the parents to “encourage your children in co-curricular activities for overall development.”

Maha Laxmi Charitable Society secretary Dr Kadum Jonnom, the school’s principal, parents, and guardians also spoke.

The function was attended by, among others, Ruksin-II ZPM Anung Gammeng, BRCCs Bajom Gao (Ruksin) and John Panyang (Oyan), and Internal Complaint Committee member Borik Tarang.

Established in 2021, Takir Jonnom Memorial English School has an excellent academic record in primary education in the district. Presently, it has over 160 students.