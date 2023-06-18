Meritorious students felicitated

AALO, 17 Jun: Sixty-one meritorious Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 students were felicitated with certificates and cash awards by the Lodu Ao Welfare Society (LAWS) here in West Siang district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, who along with APP Bn Commandant Tumme Amo and DMO Dr Dubom Bagra attended the felicitation function, urged the youths to “carve a niche for yourselves and contribute your best for the district, the state and the nation.”

LAWS president Romjir Rakshap said that the felicitation programme is an annual event organised by the society to “boost the morale of meritorious students, particularly from government schools in backward places, unlike convent schools where students get plenty of teaching and learning materials.”

Senior members of the society, parents, and teachers also spoke. (DIPR)