Millet recipe contests organised

GEKU, 17 Jun: The Upper Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organised millet recipe contests in various parts of the district as part of the International Year of Millets.

The events were organised against the backdrop of the fact that millets form an integral part of subsistence agriculture among the tribes in Upper Siang, and that the cultural utility and importance of millets is regarded very highly in ceremonies, occasions and celebrations.

“During 2022-’23, an area of 1,165 hectares were covered under different millet cultivation with a recorded production of 932 MT and yield (8 quintals/ha). Finger millet (mirung) is the major millet in the district, followed by foxtail millet (ayak), Job’s tears (anyat), grain amaranth (amateng), sorghum (matpe), and little millet (tatki),” KVK Head Dr Oyinti Megu informed in a release.

“Based on acreage and production in the district, the KVK selected three blocks – Mariyang/Mopom (8 June), Yingkiong (13 June), and Geku/Katan (16 June),” Dr Megu said.

The numbers of women who participated in the contests varied from 35-60 per block. Numerous traditional food and fusion food made from millets were prepared and displayed by individual women and members of women SHGs, the KVK head informed, adding that the winners of the contests were awarded with prizes and certificates.