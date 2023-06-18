NMOPS unit demands reinstatement of OPS

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: The East Siang district unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) has demanded that the chief minister urgently fulfill the demand made by its state body for reinstatement of the old pension scheme (OPS) by scrapping the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

On Saturday, the NMOPS unit held a meeting here and discussed future strategies.

In a press release, district NMOPS secretary Otem Dai said that the members of the unit serving in various departments in the district “are ready to go for mass casual leave and other means of democratic movement, like protest rallies, if the genuine demands are not met.”

Terming the new pension scheme “market-linked,” its president Kalen Komut said: “If there is an economic crash, it will have a direct effect on our pensions.”