Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: World is one family

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase in ancient Indian text Maha Upanishad, which means ‘The world is one family’.

The divine created all living and non-living things in this universe, including humans, animals, birds, plants, rivers, oceans, mountains, and forests to coexist together in harmony. Therefore, this universe and world have been created with diversity as an integral and natural phenomenon. Diversity and coexistence are intrinsic to this universe.

Historically, a few militarily and economically powerful nations have colonised many lesser developed countries and ruled for hundreds of years. These colonising nations have imposed their way of life, religion, language, customs, behaviour, dress, etc, on the citizens of the colonised countries. They have attempted to convert the entire world to adopt their western culture, language, religion, way of life, etc. This majoritarianism has led to the extinction of hundreds of smaller tribes, ethnic groups, languages, religious groups, etc, thus adversely affecting the diversity on this planet. Similar acts of the colonising nations have led to extinction of hundreds of species of animals and plants in the world.

It is argued by experts that traditional methods of smaller tribes and ethnic groups supported unique ways of preservation of nature by coexisting with plants, animals and birds, thus supporting a unique model of sustainable development.

These models of sustainable development have been attacked by the destructive models of the developed world. This imposed destructive model has further led to global warming and climate change on Earth.

Our world is divided by race, language, religion, thousands of ethnic groups, etc. Politically, the world is divided into 195 countries, which are further divided into thousands of states, based on geography, language, religion, ethnicity, etc. The Earth has over 8 billion humans, 8.7 million animal species, 18,000 bird species, and 4,50,000 plant species. There are currently around 6,500 languages and thousands of local dialects in the world. Finally, the world is divided in terms of economic power and development into developed, developing and third world countries.

Recently, the Group of Twenty (G20) and the Civil-20 (C20) summit were held on the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or ‘One world, one family’ in Namsai. The theme of the summit was ‘Diversity, inclusion and mutual respect’. Organised by the government and the Vivekananda Kendra, the summit was attended by delegates from 23 countries, ambassadors, dignitaries and intellectuals. Speakers from across the globe emphasised on the need to promote diversity, inclusion and mutual respect. The summit concluded that diversity is the unique characteristic of our world and all countries, societies and communities must adopt diversity by ‘including all’ and having ‘mutual respect’ for all, irrespective of race, colour, gender, religion, etc.

The Northeast and Arunachal Pradesh have hundreds of tribes, ethnic groups, religious beliefs, languages, etc. This unique diversity needs to be preserved, protected and supported by all leaders, politicians, intellectuals, communities, etc. A paradigm shift is needed from ‘divide and rule’ to ‘unity in diversity’. Possible? Can we say ‘One Arunachal’? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)