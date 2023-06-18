Bureaucratic reshuffle effected

ITANAGAR, 17 Jun: The state government has posted women & child development and social justice empowerment and tribal affairs (SJETA) special secretary Akriti Sagar as the deputy commissioner of West Kameng district. She replaces Karma Leki, who is the new joint secretary of the personnel department.

According to an order by Chief Secretary Dharmendra on Thursday, Jummar Bam, the additional deputy commissioner of Basar in Leparada district, has been appointed as industries director, while Yupia ADC Tabang Bodung has been posted as art & culture director.

Tax, excise & narcotics commissioner Kanki Darang has been posted as deputy commissioner of Tawang, while the present DC of the border district, KN Damo, has been appointed as tourism director.

Mito Dirchi, who was awaiting posting, is the new SJETA joint secretary.

Protocol deputy secretary Tom Ratan has been appointed as skill development joint secretary.

Dr DK Chutia, who was posted as the deputy resident commissioner of Arunachal Bhavan in Guwahati, has been made the additional resident commissioner. (PTI)