Solar-wind hybrid power plant installed in Kimin

KIMIN, 17 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), in collaboration with Guwahati (Assam)-based School of Energy Science & Engineering, installed a solar-wind power plant here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

The 10-KW hybrid plant system was set up at the Rural Technology Demonstration Centre (RTDC) here.

The system has a four-blade horizontal axis wind turbine of 5 KW capacity installed at 12-metre height from the ground level, and another 5 KW-capacity solar photovoltaic panels, officials said.

The energy generated from the plant would be monitored using a hybrid charge

controller and would be stored in a battery bank.

APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha, APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak, among others, were present on the occasion.

The advantage of a wind-solar hybrid system is that power generation is uninterrupted throughout the year, without getting hampered by seasonal changes, an official said.

“Such a hybrid system technology with a higher capacity is viable in the state where there is sufficient wind speed available in most times of the year and solar radiation is also abundant,” he said.

It is expected that installation of such hybrid systems throughout the state would help meet the target of net-zero carbon emissions of under the Pakke Declaration made by the state cabinet in 2021, another official said.

The declaration envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development. (PTI)