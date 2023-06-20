Bailey bridge collapses under truck’s weight, driver injured

YINGKIONG, 19 Jun: The Bailey bridge at Bomdo village in Upper Siang district collapsed at around 10:20 am on Monday while a dumper truck was crossing it.

There was no report of any casualty, but the driver is learnt to have sustained injuries.

The collapse of the bridge has disrupted all kinds of transportation network in the adjoining villages and the entire Tuting subdivision.

Meanwhile, BRO officials informed that “emergency alternative bridge diversion work” has already begun, and may take four to five days to be completed. (DIPRO)