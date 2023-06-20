Sangdo 3rd athlete from Arunachal to qualify for Asian Games

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Karateka Abab Sangdo is the third athlete from Arunachal to qualify for the 2022 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in China’s Hangzhou city later this year.

Sangdo has been selected after he secured the first place in the trial selection conducted under the banner of the SAI at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Mohan Shrestha from Rajasthan, Dattatray from the Assam Rifles, and Chirag Pawar from Madhya Pradesh came in second, third and fourth position, respectively.

Twenty-one-year-old Sangdo will compete in the senior individual kata event.

He is the son of Tallong Sangdo and Feyang Sangdo, of Hamba Pinda village in East Kameng district.

The other two athletes who have already qualified for the Games are Radha Bangsia (Taekwondo) and skater Nani Sonam.