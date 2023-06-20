GWS submits fresh memo to CM over Gangkak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) submitted a fresh memorandum to the chief minister on Wednesday regarding former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area, along the Jote-Poma road, on 24 February.

In the memorandum, the GWS expressed “extreme dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in the course of the investigation,” and said that it is “appalled at the distortion of facts and character assassination of the deceased by the police on 12 April through a press conference.”

The society has sought inquiry into Gangkak’s demise under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, and said that a commission with regard to the case be constituted within a month from the date of submission of the memorandum.

The GWS has also demanded that the case be transferred from the capital police to a state-level special investigation team, “under the supervision of the chief minister.”

It further called for revoking late Gangkak’s suspension and giving him a clean chit.