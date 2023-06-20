Meeting on dist environment plan

ITANAGAR, 19 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Monday convened a meeting with HoDs and other stakeholders to discuss preparing the ICR’s district environment plan/environment management plan.

During the meeting, the DC urged all to “cooperate and work in coordination with each other, so that the data required for the district environment plan (DEP) is completed on time.”

Terming the DEP “a very important aspect for the protection of the environment,” Potom urged everyone to take the work assigned to each department seriously.

EAC Tamo Dadda informed that “a DEP is required to identify key environmental issues within the district and to strategise and plan for implementation and completion of projects listed under it.”

APSPCB scientist N Meji presented a brief about the DEP, and the details of the data sought from each department.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram and ADC Shweta Nagarkoti also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)