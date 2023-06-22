Apatani orgs boycott Rijiju’s yoga day prog in Ziro over delimitation

Staff Reporter

ZIRO, 21 Jun: The Apatani community has reportedly boycotted Union Minister for Earth and Science Kiren Rijiju’s yoga day program at Ziro by abstaining themselves even though they had been invited by the district administration.

Rijiju was among the dignitaries attending the yoga programe on Wednesday at the vicinity of picturesque Sikhe Lake here. The people of the community were expressing their resentment against Rijiju for failing to ensure delimitation of Hapoli Ziro assembly constituency.

They have been demanding for increase in seats since 1984.

Apex organization like Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ (TSD) and its youth wing Apatani Youth Association (AYA), Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) and Apatani Students Union (ASU) have unanimously boycotted the union minister’s programe.

Sizeable number of youths sloganeered at Hapoli, Ziro and raised black flags asking Rijiju to go back from Ziro.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ general secretary Taku Chatung informed the media that the community had decided to boycott Rijiju for his failure to fulfill the promise he made over delimitation.

“Apatanis are not happy with Kiren Rijiju for not supporting our demand for delimitation. We have been deprived of political rights of having two assembly segments in Ziro since 1980s. It is long overdue,” said Chatung.

“Two Delimitation commissions have been constituted so far to clear the backlog based on population census of 2001 but there is no sign of support from his side. We have been abandoned like orphans. We were expecting his support since we have been electing him since 2004,” he added.

Expressing his displeasure, ASU president Pura Nado retorted, “We send him to Delhi so that he raises our issue. If he cannot deliver, we would support another candidate.”

“Last time when he came to Ziro, he promised to give positive response on delimitation. Why did he come to Ziro today,” Nado questioned.

Meanwhile, Riiju stated that delimitation issue is very clear. “The state government in 2008 took the decision that there would be no delimitation in Arunachal. During Congress government, it was decided that the delimitation would be implemented after 2026,” he said. He further stated that he would support the increase in seats in Ziro assembly segment, if there is a proposal.

The Standing Delimitation Committee (SDC) has sharply reacted to Rijiju’s statement. “Delimitation is misleading with false information and not in tune with the provision of the constitution. He is trying to evade the issue.”

“People’s Representatives Act of 1950 under Section 8 A, Delimitation should be done as per 2002 Delimitation Act (based on Census 2001). His political blame game on another party is nothing but fooling the people of Ziro and state. At this time the people of Arunachal and Ziro cannot be taken for a ride and fooled,” the SDC stated

“Giving 2026 capping for non-implementation of Delimitation is completely false and misguiding of the public. Delimitation in 4 NE states needs to be done as per Delimitation Act 2002 based on 2021 Census as is done for Assam presently,” it added.