Preparations for monsoon necessary

Every year during monsoon, Arunachal Pradesh, in particular the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), is ravaged by heavy downpour. The damage to infrastructure, both government as well as private, becomes very common. This year is no different. The heavy rainfall in the last 10 days has exposed the lack of preparedness of the ICR administration. In particular the pathetic condition of NH 415 in between Papu Nallah and Banderdewa has made life miserable for the people of the ICR. Citing the ongoing work for construction of a four-lane highway, the DA cannot wash its hands off its responsibilities.

The massive traffic snarl on NH 415, especially in between Papu Nallah and Lekhi, has become a serious problem. The people of the ICR are suffering a lot due to it. Everyone knew that, due to the ongoing work, there could be some problem during the monsoon. The huge potholes along with landslides and mudslides have caused massive traffic snarls, much to the frustration and anger of the citizens. The DA and the PWD highway department should have anticipated it and taken some measures to minimise the problem. Also, in several areas, flooding and destruction of properties are happening due to rampant illegal earth-cutting. It seems that the people do not learn from past tragedies. This is just June and the monsoon rain has just started. It is going to be a long and difficult summer ahead. Everyone should take precautions and remain alert.