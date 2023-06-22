INTUC unit appeals for office infra

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The state unit of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has appealed to the labour and employment commissioner to take personal initiative to provide a vehicle, a computer set and furniture to the labour office in Tezu, Lohit district.

In a memorandum to the commissioner, the INTUC unit said that the officers are facing difficulties in covering all the circles in the district to address the grievances of the workers due to lack of government vehicles in the labour office.

It also appealed for immediate renovation of the labour office.

The labour office in Tezu is also lying in a dilapidated condition for want of maintenance, the memorandum said.