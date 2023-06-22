Tread with caution

The 22nd Law Commission’s decision to examine the issue of uniform civil code has surprised many as the 21st Law Commission had said it “is neither necessary nor desirable at this stage,” and recommended that discriminatory practices in various personal laws should be dealt with. It had rightly concluded that the resolution of conflicts in personal laws does not mean the abolition of difference. One wonders what has changed on the ground in the last five years that prompted the Law Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, to issue a notice, calling for views and ideas of the public at large and the recognised religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code. It must be pointed out that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code has been part of the BJP’s election manifesto.

Though Uniform Civil Code was made part of the directive principles of the Constitution, one must keep in mind the contemporary realities before embarking on such sensitive reforms. The challenge before the governments is how to harmonise a plethora of customs and social mores prevalent in a diverse society.

The ruling party seems to be enthusiastic about the UCC issue because it is part of their political agenda. With the 2024 general election not very far, they will try to use this issue to garner votes of their support base.